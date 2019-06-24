Darshana Devi June 24 2019, 5.22 pm June 24 2019, 5.22 pm

Every year, we come across multiple new faces in Bollywood who, in no time, start ruling hearts of people with gigantic fan bases. From Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor to Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday, star-kids are all set to take over the entertainment world. At the same time, there are a couple of Bollywood stars who are yet to launch their kids in the film industry and fans have been eagerly waiting for that. Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff happens to be one of them. The pretty lady has already become a social media star, courtesy her pictures.

After setting the internet on fire with her sizzling bikini pictures, Krishna’s latest post has sent her fans into a frenzy. FYI, Krishna is a part of a well-known football club in the city, named Bomb Bae FC and is widely known to be a sports star. On Monday, she put up another set of stunning pictures while posing with a football. The pictures see her donning a yellow and black jersey with blue and grey sneakers and striking a pose with open hair. While the first picture has her wearing an intense gaze on her face, the second photo sees her beaming in a candid pose.

Take a look at Krishna’s post here:

Coming to her Bollywood debut, Krishna has no plans of stepping into the celluloid. Speaking about the same, she earlier said in an interview, "When it comes to acting, I have always been very clear from the beginning that it's not something that intrigues me. I am not the one to face the camera."