Tiger Zinda Hai: Heres what the fans have to say about the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer

Bandra's G7 complex in Mumbai. If Salman Khan was a football team, G7 would be its home ground. Popularly known as the Gaiety Galaxy by locals, this grungy cinema hall is regarded as a barometer as to whether a movie will be a success at the box office or will it peter out by the end of day. A favourite haunt for students, G7 is the oldest multiplex in the industry. So when Salman Khan decided to entertain with Tiger Zinda Hai, we decided to raid the hall for reactions.

Critics and audience alike have agreed that the film is solely to please the fans. The theater was houseful and tickets were sold in black with crowd whistling and cheering for Salman Khan. Some even dressed as Bhaijaan. Salman’s last film, Tubelight, might have failed to impress the audience but as the saying goes, ‘tiger takes a step back before it leaps forward’ and that is what Salman Khan has proved with this film. According to the fans, he is the true entertainer.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai is an out and out Salman Khan-film and tailor-made for his loyal fan base who wouldn’t miss the film for the world. The film is a sequel to 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger and the fans are of the opinion that Tiger Zinda Hai is better than its prequel. A spy thriller set in the world of espionage, the film is inspired by true events with high-octane action sequences.