Tillotoma Shome starrer ‘Sir’ selected for Cannes Critics’ Week

The Cannes Film Festival this year has not one but two Indian entrants at the festival. In a proud moment for the country’s film industry, Tuesday saw Tillotama Shome starrer Sir get selected for Cannes Critics’ Week. The happy news has left the industry beaming with joy as Sir is the second film to get selected at the revered international film festival.

So excited to hear that our film #Sir by @RohenaGera is part of Cannes Critics week!!! What! Surreal central. A film with my dear friend and co actor #vivekgomber . A first for us all, but we will try and behave. #Cannes2018 #criticsweek #semainedelacritique #ItsReal https://t.co/dCl3EEHY0W — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) April 17, 2018

Sir is directed by debutant Rohena Gera and stars Geetanjali Kulkarni and Rahul Vohra. It traces the intricate relationship between a young man and his maid. The romantic flick will feature among seven other films in the category at the sidebar event. The category is dedicated to first time and second time features. Sir is all set to compete for the Grand Prix nespresso award in the sidebar. The jury for the category is headed by Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier.

Gera is credited for penning Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic (2008) and the hit television show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin (2003). The Bollywood fraternity poured in their wishes for Shome and Gera.

Sir is the second Indian film to be present at the prestigious festival after Nandita Das’s Manto. Manto will be premiered in the Un Certain Regard section.

Big Congratulations to @TillotamaShome Best wishes to you. https://t.co/9jaRg0VjIo — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) April 16, 2018

Ace actress Tillotoma Shome is credited for several productions like Monsoon Wedding, Death In The Gunj, Children of War and several others. Sir will be yet another feather to her hat.