To paint or not to paint? Virat and Anushka's spokespersons release a statement

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are two people the internet and their fans can’t stop fawning over. One picture of theirs and the internet erupts. From candid wedding pictures to the everyday lovey-dovey ones, the couple keeps endearing us every now and then. No wonder they have so many fans. Seems like artist Suvigya Sharma too is one of them.

Suvigya recently picked a picture of the couple and intended to recreate the same in sepia tones. He also went on record to say that Virat and Anushka had given him the freedom to recreate the picture his way, and that he had been given the time limit of one and a half month for the same.

Suvigya had given a statement to DNA. “I asked Virat and Anushka to let me do it in my own way. They gave me the freedom to do it in sepia tone. I was confident that it would come out well and it’s different from what I have done before. I’ve made portraits for a couple of other industrial families, but that was a long time ago.”

“They were really happy with it. Generally what people come across are those typical canvas portraits. I briefed them about the idea behind this creation. I even sent them a magnifying glass with it so that they could view the detailed work. They loved how intricate it is,” he added.

However, looks like that’s not quite the truth.

The spokespersons of Anushka and Virat issued a joint statement, which said, “We would like to bring to your attention that artist Suvigya Sharma has not been commissioned by either Virat Kohli or Anushka Sharma to make any painting featuring them. Virat and Anushka have never spoken to the artist too on the same. We request you to kindly abstain from carrying any article regarding the painting in question.”

Suviya Sharma is an Indian artist, painter and fashion designer who has created artworks for some of the biggest names in the fields of business as well as entertainment in India. His famous creations also include a portrait that he made of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an artwork of a sweet moment between the PM and his mother, Heeraben.