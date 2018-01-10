PSPK25 Agnyaathavaasi hits screen, another powerful blockbuster from Pawan Kalyan?

The much-awaited movie Agnyaathavaasi of leading Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan released on Wednesday, 10th January. Owing to various reasons, the film has been in the news for quite some time now. It marks the third collaboration of Tollywood's two biggest names — Pawan Kalyan and director Trivikram Srinivas. Agnyaathavaasi is Kalyan's 25th film aka #PSPK25. It is also the first Telugu film to have music director Anirudh Ravichander, whose songs —'Baitikochi Chusthe' and 'Kodaka Koteeswara Rao' — have already become major hits. Agnyaathavaasi also stars Keerthy Suresh, Anu Emmanuel, Kushboo, Aadhi Pinisetty and Boman Irani.

Director Trivikram Srinivas understands the pulse of his audience and has mastered the art of storytelling. The action sequences in Agnyaathavaasi have already caught the attention which has been designed by stunt director Ravi Varma. Besides, Pawan holds a black belt in Karate and had also worked as stunt coordinator for his films such as Kushi, Teen Maar and Badri. The combining result shows on the screen.

Popular as a power star, Pawan Kalyan, who is also the founder of political party Jana Sena, has a huge fan following in both the Telugu states. Social media is already buzzing with mixed reviews. The movie will reportedly have seven shows in cinema theatres in Andhra Pradesh and five in Telangana. While some appreciated the film, many panned the film outright. The star's fans and cinema enthusiasts in both the Telugu states are expected to enjoy 'Sankranthi' holidays as both the states relaxed the rules for screening the movie between 10 January and 17 January. The advance booking of the tickets has already received a huge response. It is expected to be a blockbuster at the office box.