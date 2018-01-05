Actor Pradeep Machiraju booked for drunk driving, misses counselling session

Popular Telugu actor and anchor Pradeep Machiraju, who was caught by the Hyderabad traffic police driving under the influence of alcohol on January 1, failed to turn up at the stipulated time for a session of counselling. The police have extended the actor’s deadline by one more day to Saturday.

According to reports, the actor’s house in Manikonda, was found to be locked when media persons visited. He could not be contacted as his phone was reportedly switched off. Police suspect he’s on the run. Reports also suggest that the police will wait till Saturday and begin looking for him thereafter. “We will arrest and produce him in the court,” the police department said.

For drama juniors season 2 grand finale this Saturday @zeetvtelugu pic.twitter.com/bWgiQ71GOA — Pradeep Machiraju (@impradeepmachi) December 22, 2017

Pradeep recently tweeted a video where he explains the events that occurred on the night that he was caught. According to him, he was busy shooting and will follow all procedures of the law.

To all my well wishers.... my kind request.https://t.co/eAJKa5RTeE pic.twitter.com/01Df4HuZSX — Pradeep Machiraju (@impradeepmachi) January 4, 2018

“We all know what happened in December 31. As per law, I'm following all proceedings since then. As per the instructions I have received, I will attend counselling and the proceedings that will follow," he says in the video.

"However, I had prior shooting commitments, due to which I had to attend to certain things. This has left people worried that I'm not available. That is not the case. I may have missed some important calls since I was busy. I will follow everything as per law," he added.

According to an officer, Pradeep was supposed to appear for counselling with either his mother or wife. His car is still being held at the Jubilee Hills Police station. Pradeep was booked by the Banjara Hills traffic police at 3 am on January 1. When tested with a breathalyzer, the actor’s Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) was shown at 178 mg/dL, while the permissible BAC level is 30 mg/dL.

Pradeep Machiraju is a well-known actor in Telugu television circles and shot to fame with his show 'Konchem Touch Lo Unte Chepta'. ​