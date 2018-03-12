After four years, fan favourites Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya to reunite on screen

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha tied the knot in a destination wedding in Goa last October. Best remembered for their work in Ye Maaya Chesave and Manam, the couple was last seen together in Deva Katta’s 2014 Telugu social drama Autonagar Surya. But, ChaySam are most likely to start shooting for a project later this year. Shiva Nirvana, the director of 2017 romcom Ninnu Kori, is bringing the most loved pair of Tollywood together for his new project. On the occasion of Women’s Day, Chaitanya made an announcement about the movie on his Twitter page.

Happy to announce my next directed by shiva produced by @Shine_Screens and will be sharing screen space (if she gives me any ;-) )with my better half @Samanthaprabhu2 ..feels good to be back to being able to take you through another journey of love pic.twitter.com/EePspkMlPQ — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) March 8, 2018

In a recent interview with Firstpost, Nirvana said, “After Ninnu Kori, I wanted to take a gap and do films in different genres. But I struck upon an exciting idea and felt if I turn it into a story then it’d suit Chaitanya. So I went and pitched the idea, and Chaitanya really liked it. I also suggested that it’d be nice to have Samantha be part of this story, and he asked me to go and pitch the story to her. She got really excited after she heard the story.”

Talking about his treatment of romance in this project, Nirvana said, “Romance in Ninnu Kori was very lighthearted but it will be intense in this film. Also, Ninnu Kori was more urban-centric in its overall approach and treatment. It won’t be too urban this time. We are in the process of finalising the rest of the cast and crew.”

Shiva is yet to figure out dates as Chaitanya is currently busy with two projects. One of them is Savyasachi, which will also star Tamil actor Madhavan and Bhumika Chawla in important roles. Moreover, Chay will also be teaming up director Maruthi for a yet to be titled film which will star Nidhi Agrewal as the leading lady.

“Chai is on the verge of completing Savyasachi and also has Maruthi’s next. We haven’t locked the shooting days yet. We are most likely to go to the sets once he’s relieved of both the projects. Meanwhile, Samantha will also finish her current commitments,” Shiva said.

Samantha too is currently shooting for the Telugu and Tamil remake of critically acclaimed Kannada thriller U-Turn, in which she will be seen playing a journalist on a mission. Samantha is currently awaiting the release of Irumbuthirai. She is also working on Thiagaraja Kumaraja’s Super Deluxe and the untitled project with Ponram-Sivakarthikeyan. Besides she shares screen space with Ram Charan Teja in Rangasthalam which is slated to hit the screens on March 30. She is also playing a pivotal character in Savithri’s biopic Mahanati.

The untitled film will be bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens.