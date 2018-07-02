Allu Arjun in Vikram K Kumar’s next?

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is not your another run of the mill actor. He is one who loves to experiment and opts to do quirky films. Having said so, his fans are quite inquisitive over his next project. The actor has kept everyone guessing over his next project as he has made no official announcement yet. But if reports are to be believed, the actor is all set to team up with Manam and Hello fame director Vikram K Kumar. The actor has suggested few changes which he wanted in the story and the shooting is going to commence soon.

The expectations from this film are high as Vikram is known for being a very creative director by working on subjects like Manam and 24. And now we are looking forward to the masterpiece he creates with Allu Arjun. The makers are yet to figure out the leading lady opposite Allu Arjun, though. Of late he has been teaming with only A-list actresses for his film. Be it Shruti Haasan, Rakul Preet or Pooja Hegde, Allu has featured with quite a few established actresses and we wonder whether this film would be an exception!

Will Allu opt to star opposite an already established actress or will he prefer to share the screen space with a newbie? Only time can tell.