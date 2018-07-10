Allu Arjun to collaborate with Trivikram for the third time?

Stylish Tollywood star Allu Arjun is in talks to join hands with noted director Trivikram for the 3rd time, following their successful outings together in Julayi and Son of Sathyamurthy. According to sources in the industry, it looks the duo is set to return after they complete their ongoing projects.

Trivikram is currently working on the Jr NTR-starrer Aravinda Sametha, which had its first look launched a few days ago. The film is currently in its final stage of the shoot. On the other hand, Allu Arjun is about to start shooting for the Vikram Kumar directorial, for which he has committed dates to.

However, birdies in the industry have also called out the news about Trivikram being in talks with Nani for a commercial entertainer. It remains to be seen as to which of the two aforementioned projects the director will take up first, as Nani too is busy with the multi-starrer Devadas, where he shares the screen with Nagarjuna.

Both Trivikram and Allu Arjun are under pressure to deliver a hit, with both of their films respectively – Agnyathavaasi and Naa Peru Surya: Naa Illu India only managing to end up as average ventures at the box office.