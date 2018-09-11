Allu Arjun to make his Bollywood debut with Ranveer’s 83?

Tollywood star Allu Arjun is a well-known face all over India thanks to his sublime dancing abilities and the entertainment value in his films. The Hindi dubbed versions of his films which go live on YouTube clock up millions of views in a flash. And now, it just might be the time for the actor to take a stride into Bollywood.

According to sources in the industry, the actor has been approached to essay the role of Kris Srikanth in Ranveer Singh’s upcoming sports drama ’83 which will be a detailed take on the life of Kapil Dev and the road to winning India’s first cricket World Cup. Kabir Khan is helming this biggie, with the pre-production work for the film currently in progress.

Allu Arjun is desperately in need of a hit, after his last release Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India flunked at the ticket windows. In fact, the actor is taking a lot of time to pin down his next project and is yet to sign a new film. There have been many reports around him teaming up with Manam director Vikram Kumar, but with such an offer coming down from Bollywood, it remains to be seen as to what he will pick.