Allu Arjun's 'One India' punch line backfires as Twitter questions his hypocrisy

Allu Arjun, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday, April 8 wanted to give a special treat to his fans. The Stylish Star shared a 40-second dialogue promo from his upcoming film Naa Peru Surya, where the schools an ignorant villain for calling him “South India ka saala.”

With his super swag, he gives a powerful punch to his jaw, Allu Arjun tells him, “South India, North India, East, West... Anni Indialu levura manaki... Okkate India.”

For those who do not understand Telugu, the above dialogue translates to “South India, North India, East, West... We do not have so many Indias, dude. There is only one India.”

Needless to say that the patriotic dialogue was loved by many, especially his fans and best wishes started pouring in from them.

However, not all think alike. Soon Allu Arjun was brutally grilled by the Twitter troll army who called him a ‘hypocrite’ for saying this dialogue. The reason? The Telugu superstar’s Twitter bio reads ‘South Indian actor’.

Thanks, can you change your bio hypocrite! — Jeevan Ramanuja (@JeevanMachavara) April 8, 2018

It would be nice if you change your bio to Indian actor instead of South Indian Actor. — gnanamanoranjith (@manolovingly) April 9, 2018

Directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, Naa Peru Surya features Allu Arjun as an Indian Army officer. The film, which also features Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, R Sarath Kumar, Vennela Kishore and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, is slated to hit the screens on May 4.