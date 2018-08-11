Anirudh hits the deck for his second Telugu film!

After his long lineup of successful albums in the Tamil industry, composer Anirudh made his Telugu debut with Pawan Kalyan’s mass entertainer Agynathavaasi, but the film, unfortunately, turned out to be a disaster at the box office. Anirudh was also in talks to compose music for Trivikram’s ongoing project Aravinda Sametha starring Jr NTR, but he walked out of the film for unknown reasons. Finally, the composer will be making inroads into Tollywood through Nani’s next film Jersey, a cricket-based drama.

Anirudh has started work on his tunes for this film, which is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The story will focus on a late bloomer who works his way up into the Indian team. The film will narrate the events that take place in a ten-year window between 1986 and 1996.

The first look poster of the film, which was recently unveiled, depicted the jersey and accessories of the central character named Arjun, played by Nani. The actor will sport three different looks in the film, which has debutante Reba Monica John pairing up with him. Jersey will be produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, under the banner Sithara Entertainments. Thanks to all this and now Aniruddh coming onboard this project, excitement among Nani’s fans is at its peak for Jersey.