AR Rahman on board for Allu Arjun’s next?

Stylish Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s ‘Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India’ was a decent performer at the box office, winning him praises for his performance. The star has now reportedly finalized his next project with director Vikram Kumar, who is known for his acclaimed films such as ‘Manam’ with the Akkineni Nagarjuna family and ‘24’ with Suriya.

Allu Arjun is currently busy with the script reading sessions for his forthcoming film, while Vikram is assembling the principal cast and crew. Now, sources close to the team inform that Vikram Kumar is in talks with AR Rahman to compose music for the project. Vikram and Rahman have already worked together in ’24’ which is a favourite album for many.

Rahman, who is already busy with a lot of projects in the south including 2.0, Sarkar, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Sarvam Thaala Mayam, is yet to give his nod to this project. Touted to be a full-fledged action entertainer, the film will have a long list of well-known technicians amongst the crew. Popular producer DD Danayya is bankrolling this project under his banner DVV Entertainments.