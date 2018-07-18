Aravinda Sametha: 15 days of non-stop work for Jr. NTR in Hyderabad!

Jr. NTR’s exciting action entertainer, Aravinda Sametha, is now running through its next schedule at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The team is taking it as a non-stop 15-day stretch, where a lot of scenes from the first half will be shot. Many actors from the supporting cast are a part of this schedule apart from Jr. NTR.

After the completion, the team will move to Pollachi for the next leg of the shoot. It is for the first time that Pooja Hegde will be sharing a screen space with Jr. NTR, who has undergone a drastic transformation for this film. The actor underwent a thorough physical transformation, putting in hours of work at the gym every day to achieve his goal. The first look poster of Aravinda Sametha was released recently and we were left stunned to see Jr. NTR's new avatar.

This is also the first time that composer SS Thaman is working with Trivikram, as the director had done almost his all his films previously with Devi Sri Prasad. Earlier, Anirudh was supposed to spend his time on this project, but he ultimately opted out due to undisclosed reasons.

The film is expected to hit the screens by the end of 2018. Soon after wrapping this one, Jr. NTR will move on to his next biggie with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and actor Ram Charan.