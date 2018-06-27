Are you a die-hard fan of Mahesh Babu? Then you shouldn’t miss these 10 movies

Mahesh Babu wears stardom like nobody else. His movies arrive and break records almost every time. In the last one decade, Mahesh Babu has become one of the most celebrated actors not just in South India but all across the globe. He is the only South Indian actor who has worked in seven Telugu films which collected more than one million dollars at the United States box office.

From action packed to light entertainment, his movies are spread across a wide horizon. His versatility as an actor is commendable. Each of his movies has left an undying impression in the hearts of his audience. Here’s a list of movies starring Mahesh Babu that you should watch at least once.

Murari (2001)

Directed by Krishna Vamsi, the unusual entertainer Murari was released in 2001. This supernatural thriller revolves around the story of a family which is cursed. Starring Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre (yup a Bollywood actress), this film is still remembered for its unforgettable wedding song Alanati Rama Chandrudu that was composed by Mani Sharma. Mahesh Babu played the title role of Murari with immense conviction and took it to a new level. He was widely applauded for his performance.

Okkadu (2003)

The blockbuster Okkadu was a racy entertainer directed by Gunasekhar. It is one of the crucial films that established Mahesh Babu in the field of acting. The film is a love story where Ajay played by Mahesh babu and Swapna Reddy fall in love and face their own challenges. The superhit film also starred Bhumika and Prakash Raj and was remade in many languages including Hindi. Watch this for a wholesome entertainment.

Athadu (2005)

Another power-packed entertainer from the kitty of Mahesh Babu is Athadu. He plays the role of a professional killer who is hired to fake the assassination of a politician. Circumstances lead to the actual murder of the politician and he is framed for the murder. The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and was later remade in many other languages. It was a blockbuster with many people heading to the theater again just to watch Mahesh Babu’s avatar once more.

Pokiri (2006)

Written and directed by PuriJagannadh, Pokiri was a big budget movie that smashed the box office collections. It is unabashedly one of the biggest hits of Mahesh’s career. The film portrayed the story of two conflicting groups and an undercover cop. This massive blockbuster featured the gorgeous Ileana D’Cruz opposite Mahesh Babu. Their chemistry was loved by the audience and is a must watch on our list.

Khaleja (2010)

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Khaleja is a fantasy action film starring Mahesh Babu and Anushka Shetty in the lead role. The film saw Mahesh Babu playing the role of a cab driver. It shows the story of a village that is struck by an unknown disease leading to several deaths. How the protagonist saves the village is what the film revolves around. Packed with humorous one-liners and an intelligent screenplay, it is definitely a good watch.

Businessman (2012)

With every film, Mahesh Babu shook the box office collections and left an unparalleled impression in the heart of the audience. Businessman directed by PuriJagannadh was another hit delivered by him. Also starring the very talented Kajal Aggarwal, the movie was the story of Vijay who arrives in Mumbai to shake up the mafia. The movie solely rested on the shoulders of Mahesh Babu and turned out to be a blockbuster. Watch out for this one for Mahesh Babu’s stellar performance.

Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013)

The 2013 movie SeethammaVaakitloSirimalleChettu was a slice-of-life family drama directed by Srikanth Addala. This family entertainer was an emotional ride which traced the tensed relationship between brothers and shows how the family unites. The movie saw Mahesh Babu in a beautifully written role making him everybody’s favorite. It saw an amazing chemistry between Mahesh and Venkatesh who played the two brothers. Watch this for a happy family time.

1-Nenokkadine (2014)

1-Nenokkadine is a psychological thriller by maverick writer-director Sukumar that keeps you on the edge of the seat till the climax of the movie. The movie is at par with Hollywood action thrillers at every level. The story revolves around a mysterious tale of a rock-star Gautham played by Mahesh Babu. He is haunted by the visuals of three men whom he believes have killed his parents. This excellent thriller shows how his subconscious drives him towards the truth. Watch it for a phenomenal movie time.

Srimanthudu (2015)

Director Koratla Siva’s blockbuster Srimanthudu saw Mahesh playing the scion of a business empire. The movie also featured ravishing ShrutiHaasan. It was the story of Harsha Vardhan played by Mahesh who wants is not like the typical rich spoilt brat but instead is a down to earth boy who adopts his native village and becomes its saviour. This movie witnessed Mahesh Babu playing a subtle character with as much ease as he plays an action-packed character.

Spyder (2017)

Mahesh Babu’s latest movie Sypder is a spy thriller. He plays the role of an intelligence officer named Shiva who he tries to help people who are suffering from various kinds of issues like cheating by land mafias. He uses technology to solve crucial problems. The film is full of surprise elements which will keep you intrigued until the climax. Mahesh Babu’s film was received well at the box office.

So why waiting? Pick one of them and start watching!