Aurora Talkies cancels celebrations for Kaala, is Rajinikanth’s political move the reason?

When it’s a Rajinikanth movie, the audiences go berserk. The day of his film hits the screen, we see fans performing the traditional puja followed by abhisekam. Such is his craze! Every year, his fans from Mumbai conduct the rituals in Aurora Talkies of Matunga. But this time, the single-screen theatre will bear a muted look.

Yes, there will be no celebrations for his movie Kaala which hits the big screens tomorrow. According to Mid-day, certain members of the Maharashtra State Rajini Makkal Mandram (MSRMM), a popular fan club of the superstar, have shifted the celebrations from Aurora Talkies to Carnival Cinemas, Wadala.

SK Athimoolam, President of MSRMM revealed the reason by accusing the owner of Aurora Talkies, Nambi Rajan. He stated, “Nambi offered only 150 tickets of his 700-seater for the 6 am show tomorrow. I refused it as 1,500 of us intended to attend it. Nambi's son, Ganesh Kumar, is the president of Mumbai Pradesh Youth Congress. Since Rajini sir has formed his own political party, there is a clash of interest.”

He further spilled the beans on the plan for the day. “We have booked the morning shows of Carnival Cinema in Wadala. We will begin with a small puja at a local temple at 4 am. About 200 ladies will walk to the theatre with pots filled with turmeric water that will be poured on Rajini sir's posters. We are avoiding the pal abhishekam [milk offering] this year as we don't want to waste milk. We are also erecting a 67-foot tall poster of Rajini sir,” he stated.

However, Rajan disagreed with Athimoolam’s allegations and said that, “So what if my son is part of Congress? He [Athimoolam] is trying to gain publicity. During the last few releases of Rajini sir, Athimoolam would put up his personal banners. When Kabali released, he arranged a blood donation drive. But members of his fan club came drunk and created a ruckus inside my theatre. I clearly told him that I won't allow such misdemeanours.”

He added, “We'll put up a giant cutout of the superstar. We won't be putting up too many billboards as ultimately, I have to pay the fine to the BMC. We'll have a peaceful procession and an aarti, followed by the traditional dhol and dance by the fans before the 6am show.”

Okay, so his fans won’t have to stay disappointed because the celebrations are definitely happening, just at another location this time.