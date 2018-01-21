Baahubali actor Prabhas to get married this year

Prabhas is currently busy shooting for his upcoming bilingual thriller Saaho. But that’s not the only thing occupying the Baahubali actor this year. Reportedly, he might get married in 2018. His uncle Krishnam Raju confirmed the fact in a recent media interaction and said, "It is embarrassing a bit to answer this question in every interview. Prabhas will get married this year. He is willing to."

Apparently, Prabhas had so far received more than 6,000 marriage proposals, which he had to reject one by one due to prior work commitments. So now the question remains, who is going to be his life partner? If rumours are to be believed, the 38-year-old star is apparently dating his Baahubali co-star and longtime colleague Anushka Shetty. However, Prabhas dismissed the rumours in an interview with Navbharat Times and told, "Anushka and I had decided that we'll never let dating rumours about us do the rounds."

Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati (Yes, that’s his full name) and Anushka both rose to immense popularity across linguistic boundaries after S S Rajamouli's two-part epic fantasy Baahubali released. Before that, Prabhas and Anushka starred together in 2009's Telugu film Billa, which was a remake of Shah Rukh Khan’s Don. "We are family friends for 9 years. We are good friends. We know each other for years," the actor added.

Prabhas’ much-awaited film Saaho is being directed by Sujeeth. Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh are also part of Saaho, which is expected to release later this year.