Balloon review: Last Kollywood horror film of 2017 garners mix response

With the year coming to an end, Balloon is the last Tamil horror thriller film of 2017 to be released this weekend. Written and directed by Sinish, the film stars Jai, Anjali and Janani Iyer in the leading roles. After making a cameo appearance in the hit film Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thora, Balloon is actor Jai’s first full-fledged horror film. With close similarity to Stephen King’s Clown character, does the movie succeed in scaring the audiences with a Balloon and a downgraded version of Clown from the IT, let’s see what the critics have to say.

Times of India

“Balloon doesn't break any new ground in the horror genre, but it adopts a bunch of the genre's tropes.”

First Post

"A gripping horror-comedy with entertaining action scenes.”

The Indian Express

“Balloon’s story or scares aren’t novel but the laughs are. The humor and one-liners are the saving grace in this film that is a predictable mishmash of some memorable horror moments from the past.”

NewsFolo

“No one in the world should watch this film and certainly should not be allowed to make one.”

Hindustan Times

“Balloon starring Jai, Anjali and Janani Iyer lacks elements that make us sit up. It works to an extent, but even that doesn’t leave us in awe.”

Thesportshunt

“What you expect in a horror movie is well crafted by the director Sinish with YUVAN music and BGM rocks.”

Kerala News 24x7

“Balloon is a neatly worked comedy thriller film and Yogi Babu Scenes made people laugh out loud. The film is scared of sometimes and it is usual horror treatment. Thus Balloon is the classic revenge drama.”