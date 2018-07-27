Bharat Ane Nenu: After a mention in Lok Sabha, the film will have a sequel soon

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s last release Bharat Ane Nenu which hit the theaters in April this year, was a blockbuster. The film went on to make history and was one of the highest grossing films in the history of Telugu cinema. And recently, the buzz around the movie started again when it was discussed in the Lok Sabha. The references started when the No Confidence Motion against the present government was being discussed. And now, the film’s sequel is on the cards.

The movie’s reference was brought in by Guntur MP Jayadev Galla, who said, “Bharat Ane Nenu is a Telugu blockbuster which is about trust. In the movie, the central character Bharat’s mother tells him that a man always keeps his promise.”Jayadev further added that the general mood of the people of Andhra Pradesh is well reflected in the movie and it became a blockbuster because of that very reason. He quoted the movie to supplement his point on the empty promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bharat Ane Nenu sees Mahesh Babu playing an NRI who returns to Andhra Pradesh and goes on to become the Chief Minister. It not only created a huge impact upon its release but also brought into focus the problems of corruption that threaten the Indian political system. Now, it will soon have a sequel, which will be directed by Koratala Siva who helmed the first part. The scripting of the film is on at a rapid phase and soon will be hitting the floor.

Given Mahesh Babu is quite a shy person in real life, he chose to not comment on the issue. However, his wife and former Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar certainly chose to speak on the same. Talking to reporters, Namrata Shirodkar expressed her happiness on the news, “It is quite a big thing for Mahesh to be mentioned in parliament. The fact that Bharat Ane Nenu has made such a huge impact shows how cinema can be used as a tool for change and reform. We are glad the film is motivating people in power to work in the right direction.”

We are definitely looking forward to the sequel of this path-breaking movie.