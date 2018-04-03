Bharat Ane Nenu: Jr NTR and Ram Charan to attend the pre-release event of Mahesh Babu starrer

Bharat Ane Nenu starring Mahesh Babu is all set for release by the end of this month and the post production work is going on in supersonic speed. Mahesh Babu essays a Chief Minister in Bharat Ane Nenu and his journey as the politician forms the crux of the film. Helmed by Siva Koratala, Bharat Ane Nenu also features Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Ravi Shankar, Posani Krishna Murali, Aamani, Jeeva, Benarjee, Brahmaji, Ajay Kumar, Sithara, Rajitha, Prithviraj, Devraj and Yashpal Sharma in pivotal roles. The makers of Bharat Ane Nenu had already confirmed that the pre-release event of the film will be held in Hyderabad at a stadium on the 7th of April, 2018.

The said event will be open to all and the fans of Mahesh Babu are expected to attend the event in large numbers. Now, according to recent media reports, the event is all slated to go a level higher. Reportedly, Jr NTR and Ram Charan will attend the event as chief guests of the evening and the event is going to be a star-studded one. If this turns out to be true, this event will undoubtedly be one of the biggest events in Tollywood so far which is termed as Bharat Bahiranga Sabha.

On a related note, Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be soon seen together in a multi-starrer directed by the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The yet-to-be titled film is being produced by DVV Entertainments, which is also bankrolling Bharat Ane Nenu.

The film also marks the Tollywood debut of Bollywood actor Kiara Advani. The music of Bharat Ane Nenu is being composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who had earlier scored for all the Siva Koratala directorials so far.