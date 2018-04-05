Bharat Ane Nenu new song: DSP nails it yet again with Vachaadayyo Saami

The makers of Bharat Ane Nenu are leaving no stone unturned to promote the Mahesh Babu starrer. Now they have released a song titled Vachaadayyo Saami which is sung by Kailash Kher and Divya Kumar. The catchy number has a mild touch of folk and manages to instantly connect with the audience. The lyrics have been penned down by renowned lyricist Ramajogiah Sastry. Listen to Vachaadayyo Saami from Bharat Ane Nenu here:

The previous songs released by the makers of Bharat Ane Nenu have already become chartbuster hits and fans are in love with them. And now with this song, the album of Bharat Ane Nenu is on the path to become a hit tracklist. Devi Sri Prasad surely knows how to make his fans groove to his tunes.

Directed by Siva Koratala, Bharat Ane Nenu will have the Tollywood prince playing a chief minister for the first time in his career. Bollywood actor Kiara Advani will be making her Tollywood debut with the film which also features actors like Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Ravi Shankar, Posani Krishna Murali, Aamani, Jeeva, Benarjee, Brahmaji, Ajay Kumar, Sithara, Rajitha, Prithviraj, Devraj and Yashpal Sharma essaying pivotal roles in the film.

On a related note, ahead of the release of this film, Mahesh Babu’s Twitter handle has crossed 6 million followers which makes him the only actor after Samantha Akkineni to achieve the milestone. The superstar had already surpassed other top stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan last year.

The upcoming political drama is slated to hit the silver screens worldwide on 20 April , 2018.