home/ entertainment/ tollywood
Bharat Ane Nenu reaches 125 crores in four days

Bharat Ane Nenu reaches 125 crores in four days

First published: April 24, 2018 08:49 PM IST | Updated: April 24, 2018 08:49 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

Post Brahmotsavam and Spyder in the year 2016 and 2017 respectively, Mahesh Babu has made a successful return to the screen with Koratala Siva’s Bharat Ane Nenu. His latest outing is raking in the big bucks with the box office collection swelling way over the 100 crore mark in just the first four days. The film released worldwide on April 20 and revolves around the journey of an NRI from London, who becomes disillusioned by the government corruption and becomes the new CM of Andhra Pradesh.

 

The massive collection began from the first day itself and reveals how the political drama has immensely impressed the audience. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to twitter to announce the worldwide box office numbers.

 

 

It’s not just India where the film is met with such a huge response. The movie made impressive collections at the American and Australian box office with Australia being a virgin box office for this Telugu movie. In North America alone the film grossed Rs 10.15 crore from 305 theatres in the first two days. The film has even become the fifth highest Telugu grosser in the US, coming after the ‘Baahubali’ series, ‘Rangasthalam’ and ‘Srimanthudu’. The film features music by Devi Sri Prasad which was also well recevived by the audiences.

Besides Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Bharat Ane Nenu #Brahmotsavam #Mahesh Babu #Ramesh Bala #spyder

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All