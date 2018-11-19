Bigg Boss 12 Day 64 Written Update: A massive fight breaks out between Surbhi and Dipika

After the entire house was nominated due to Shivashish's insolence, the inmates get a chance to save themselves from being evicted. Here, we see Dipika Kakar, Deepak Thakur and Surbhi Rana trying to save themselves. Look at what happens when Bigg Boss twists the game:

09:10 pm

Rohit Suchanti and Somi Khan flirt in front of Deepak Thakur. It is all pretended, however! Sreesanth refuses to work under Romil Choudhry's captaincy. The two exchange some angry words. Jasleen Matharu and Deepak spar over the top six contenders.

09:20 pm

Sreesanth wants to make a dosa in a useless pan. Surbhi picks on him after he refuses to eat what Megha made. Bigg Boss announces that the inmates have a chance to save themselves.

09:30 pm

A safe zone is made in the garden area with 3 chairs and 3 flagposts. Dipika, Surbhi and Deepak are the first ones to enter the safe zone. They wear safe badges and the flags with their name and pictures are hosted on the flag posts. After every gong, they have to mutually decide to leave the safe zone and give the spot to someone they think deserves it the most. But even after leaving the spot they are allowed to come in if someone else takes their name and surrender their spot.

09:45 pm

Dipika argues the Surbhi is a 'flip' person so she gets up. Surabhi gives her badge to Somi. Dipika gives up her seat for Sreesanth. Deepak switches for Surbhi who then switches for another member of the Happy Club. KV and Srishty Rode give Rohit quite a bit of a pep talk.

09:59 pm

Sreesanth, Surbhi and Somi are safe from the nominations along with Romil. The Happy Club tried very hard to get ROhit Safe, but it didn't work for them. Dipika and Sreesanth share a tender moment while discussing Surbhi. Jasleen and Megha are also shown sulking.