Bigg Boss contestant Raiza Wilson lands a role in Varma

Director Bala's Arjun Reddy remake Varma has been in the news constantly over the past few days. After a long hunt, debutante Megha Chowdhury was cast as the lead heroine opposite Dhruv Vikram while Akash Premkumar was announced as the actor playing the friend role made memorable by Rahul Ramakrishna in the original. The latest from the Varma camp is that the popular Raiza Wilson of Bigg Boss and Pyaar Prema Kaadhal fame is the latest addition to the cast.

Raiza will most probably be playing the actress character played by Jia Sharma in the original. It was a short but impactful role where Jia falls for Arjun Reddy while he sees her just as a physical companion and a friend to overcome his depression after losing his lady love.

Raiza has also completed shooting for her part in Varma. She has conveyed that working with Bala has been a great learning experience and that he’s a perfectionist and someone who knows exactly what he wants. Bigg Boss has certainly catapulted this pretty woman to a good level. With two promising films in Kollywood, her fan base is bound to swell even more. The ‘Raiza Army’ can lift their collars up with pride.