BJP youth members sprinkle cow urine after Prakash Raj delivers speech

South Indian film star Prakash Raj is not known to mince his words when talking about the government. After a speech he delivered at the Raghavendra Mutt in Sirsi town of Karnataka on January 14, youth members of the BJP sprinkled cow urine to ‘purify’ the area. Raj was critical of the union minister Anant Kumar Hegde while speaking at the event named ‘Our Constitution, Our Pride’.

The actor later tweeted a newspaper clipping that reported the event and implored if the BJP members would continue this activity wherever he goes.

BJP workers cleaning and purifying the stage ..from where I spoke in Sirsi town ...by sprinkling cow urine (divine gomoothra)...🤭🤭🤭...will you continue this cleaning and purification service where ever I go..... #justasking pic.twitter.com/zG1hKF8P4r — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 16, 2018

Raj had criticized Anant Kumar Hegde who is a BJP MP from Uttara Kannad for his alleged pro-Hindutva statements. After Raj spoke, youth members of the BJP sprinkled cow urine as part of the ‘purification process’.

Karwar Vishal Marate, President of BJP Yuva Morcha, told the News Minute, “These people are self-proclaimed, pretend and left-leaning intellectuals, and have conducted a programme at a religious place and made it impure.”

Talking at a film festival on December 8, 2018, Prakash had raised his concerns about the growing intolerance. “It is not just creative voices, but just any form of dissent is being silenced. I talk to raise my voice, not because I belong to a political party, but as an artist, because I feel responsible to speak up. When you silence a voice, a louder voice will be born,” Raj said.

Mr..minister what do you mean when you say “nationalism and hindutva”are one and mean the same ...#justasking pic.twitter.com/jsrlBJIomR — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) December 7, 2017

On 25th December, 2017, Raj had criticized Hegde for saying that people who are secular don’t have an ‘identity of their parental blood’ and that the constitution needs to be amended.