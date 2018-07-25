Chatrapathi Sekhar is the latest admirer of Thala Ajith!

Thala Ajith has a long list of admirers, and now another popular name has been added to the list. And it is none other than Telugu actor Chatrapathi Sekhar. Chatrapathi has landed a crucial role in Ajith's Viswasam, which is being directed by Siva and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. The actor will be playing Ajith's Muslim friend and will be seen throughout the story. In a recent interview to a Telugu portal, he couldn't stop raving about 'Thala'.

"He is such a simple gentleman and behaves in a really cordial manner with all - be it a senior co-actor or a junior artist. Unlike most other actors, he doesn't use the services of an assistant unless really necessary. I also got to taste his special biriyani which he personally served to every member of the unit."

So far, Viswasam has predominantly been shot in the sets erected at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The team is also planning its shoots in Mumbai and finally in Chennai. The story is said to have a Madurai – Theni backdrop.

The first look poster of the film is keenly awaited by one and all. Earlier it was said that we could expect the first look in July. We are almost at the end of the month now and are still waiting for the Viswasam team to release something special to cheer up Thala’s fans!