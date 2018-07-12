Chinna Babu Suriya and Vijay Deverakonda's Twitter chat will leave you smiling from ear to ear

Vijay Deverakonda is a super lovable person, and we surely cannot deny the fact. Ever since the time he shot to fame with ‘Pellichoopulu’ and ‘Arjun Reddy’, the actor has carved his own path in the industry, be it his thug-life speeches at events or just the way he operates from his Twitter handle.

Recently, the actor was asked to launch the sneak peek of Tamil star Suriya’s home production ‘Chinna Babu’, the Telugu dubbed version of Karthi’s ‘Kadaikutty Singam’. But Vijay is the one to go an extra mile. So he did in this case too. Instead of sharing the link straightaway, the actor spoke in tidbits about Suriya-Karthi brothers and more.

Here are his initial two tweets,

Ma thatalu Rythulu, Naa 4th class varaku maa nanna kuda Rythu ey :) and his dream is to go back and do agriculture one day.@suriya_offl @karthi_offl @pandiraj_dir — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 11, 2018

#ChinnaBabu is here :) Starring One of my favourite actors and produced by another actor I full-on admire, it's an absolute pleasure to launch their Sneak Peak. https://t.co/HWAfurMsyw — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 11, 2018

Suriya too sent out some sweet words to Vijay and said that they should catch up soon.

Super kind of you Vijay..! Lot of respect for your work n what you choose to do..!! Should catch up soon. 👍 https://t.co/N4voejsF09 — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) July 11, 2018

Vijay too did not leave it at that. Pat came a respectful reply,

Done Thalaivaaa :) need to learn some discipline from you 😇 https://t.co/9nMApmrvYm — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 11, 2018

Such exchanges prove that the relationship between the stars of the two industries is quite an amicable one, where respect for each other is immense, both on personal and professional front.