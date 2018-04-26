Confirmed: Vijay Sethupathi to star in Rajinikanth’s next

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the best actors in the Tamil film industry. Back in 2017, the actor went through an all-time high in his career with the release of hit films such as Kavan, Vikram Vedha, and Karuppan. His performance in Vikram Vedha, where he played a negative role was well received by the audience as well as critics. Sethupathi already has several films under his belt and it was officially announced on Thursday that the actor will be teaming up with none other than Rajinikanth for the first time.

We are happy to announce that for the first time, Vijay Sethupathi will be acting with Superstar Rajini in #SuperstarWithSunPictures. #VijaySethupathiWithSuperstar pic.twitter.com/RZnt6ClGjm — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) April 26, 2018

Sun Pictures announced the development in a tweet. According to reports, Sethupathi will possibly play the role of the antagonist in the Rajinikanth film. A source speaking to Firstpost said, “After being impressed with his work in Vikram Vedha, he felt Sethupathi would be the perfect choice to play the baddie in his film. You definitely can’t expect him to play a typical villain.” The source also added that work on the film will begin from June.

Before this announcement, it was rumoured that Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui may play the role of the antagonist but that was not meant to be. Meanwhile, Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music for the film. The Rajinikanth project will take Sethupathi’s film count to nine for this year alone.

Sethupathi is currently eager to release Junga, a high budget Tamil gangster comedy which he has produced. Besides Junga, one of the most awaited Sethupathi films is the upcoming Super Deluxe, which is directed by national award winning director Thiyagarajan Kumararaja.