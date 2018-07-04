Congratulations! VJ Anjana and Chandran welcome a baby boy

Congratulations are in order as actor Chandran and popular VJ Anjana have been blessed with a baby boy. The two tied the knot in 2016 in Kumbakonam. The Thittam Poattu Thirudura Kootam actor shared the happy news on his social media account.

Yes, it’s a Kurumba ❤️ @AnjanaVJ and I are blessed with a baby boy. And both are doing fine. Thank you so much for all the love showered on us❤️ — Chandran (@moulistic) July 3, 2018

She delivered the baby on June 30 at 4 pm. Anjana has been discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

Anjana and Chandran got engaged at a private ceremony and hosted a reception for their industry friends a couple of days later. The duo met at an awards ceremony and got hitched after their parent’s consent. The VJ has a huge fan following among the audience and Chandramouli aka Chandran shot to limelight with the film Kayal. Chandran is currently working with Venkat Prabhu in upcoming gangster comedy Party, in which Jai, Shaam and Shiva are the leads. Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Nassar, Suresh, Ramya Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Pethuraj and others feature in the film too in pivotal roles.

Once again, congratulations to the couple.