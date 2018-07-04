home/ entertainment/ tollywood
Congratulations! VJ Anjana and Chandran welcome a baby boy

Congratulations! VJ Anjana and Chandran welcome a baby boy

First published: July 03, 2018 07:59 PM IST | Updated: July 03, 2018 07:59 PM IST | Author: Vinod Talreja

Congratulations are in order as actor Chandran and popular VJ Anjana have been blessed with a baby boy. The two tied the knot in 2016 in Kumbakonam. The Thittam Poattu Thirudura Kootam actor shared the happy news on his social media account.

 

She delivered the baby on June 30 at 4 pm. Anjana has been discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

 

I can see so much of love in his eyes , for Us! 🤰👶❤️ we love you too @moulistic 😘 PC: @ynionline #PadamByVeniSubramanian

A post shared by Anjana Rangan (@anjana_rangan) on

Anjana and Chandran got engaged at a private ceremony and hosted a reception for their industry friends a couple of days later. The duo met at an awards ceremony and got hitched after their parent’s consent. The VJ has a huge fan following among the audience and Chandramouli aka Chandran shot to limelight with the film Kayal. Chandran is currently working with Venkat Prabhu in upcoming gangster comedy Party, in which Jai, Shaam and Shiva are the leads. Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Nassar, Suresh, Ramya Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Pethuraj and others feature in the film too in pivotal roles.

Once again, congratulations to the couple.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Chandramouli #Chandran #Entertainment #Kayal #party #tollywood #VJ Anjana

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All