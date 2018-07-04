Controversial statements against Lord Ram land Mahesh Kathi in jail

Telugu actor and film critic Mahesh Kathi has found himself in the middle of a controversy. Mahesh made derogatory and objectionable remarks against Lord Rama and Sita in a debate on a Telugu news channel.

Activists from several pro-Hindu outfits have filed complaints against Mahesh across Hyderabad. A case has been registered against him at the Banjara Hills police station for the same. He is now in the custody of Banjara Hills police. The cops picked him up from his residence. He was arrested under the IPC Sections 295 and 505.

Mahesh was participating in a debate about a sedition case filed against rationalist Babu Gogineni. In the debate, he said, “For me, Ramayana is just another story…I believe Rama is as much a cheater (dagulbhaji) as he is ideal in that story. And I think perhaps Sita would have been better, might have gotten justice if she had stayed with Ravana. What’s wrong with that?”

“Several Bajrang Dal activists have filed a complaint against him for making objectionable comments against the Ramayana, and Rama and Sita. We have registered a case under Sections 295 a (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) and 505 (statements disturbing public tranquillity) of the Indian Penal Code.” said the Station House Officer of Banjara Hills police station K Srinivas.

Meanwhile, Seer Paripoornanda has said that he will go to any extent to ensure Mahesh is arrested for humiliating Hindu sentiments. At a press meet he said, “Rama is not a god to me alone; he has hurt the crores of people who worship Rama. We will definitely hit the roads(to protest) if the government doesn’t respond (to our demand to arrest him) by tomorrow.”

Karuna Sagar, President of Hindu Sanghatan, alleged that Mahesh was stirring controversies just to remain in the public eye.