Dedicated 'Rasigar Mandrams' for Nivetha Pethuraj in TN

First published: July 05, 2018 12:58 PM IST | Updated: July 05, 2018 01:10 PM IST | Author: LMK

Nivetha Pethuraj is on cloud nine with the success for her film Tik Tik Tik. She is naturally thrilled with the response given by the TN audience to this thriller set in space. In a recent interview, she spoke about her state of mind post the success of the film.

She was quoted saying, "People have messaged me on Instagram saying that they have seen the film on repeat. This kind of feedback is something new for me. I’m also getting inquiries from fans in places like Kovilpatti and Virudhu Nagar to open dedicated fan clubs in my name. This film has surely taken me to the next level. And since I’m a native Tamil girl, audiences have that extra attachment towards me. Tik Tik Tik will always remain a memorable film and a benchmark for me. In my career, if I can do 2 to 3 more films like this, I’ll be content. I’m hopeful of bagging more such different scripts.”

Today, Nivetha is all set to begin the shoot of her 2nd Telugu film which is helmed by her hit Mental Madhilo director Vivek Athreya. The film has been titled Brochevarevarura. She says that while in Tamil, her roles are more commercial, she wishes to keep it more realistic in Telugu.

