DevaDas first look: Nani and Nagarjuna are sloshed AF in this one

Filmmaker Sriram Aditya has roped in two A-list stars, Nani and Nagarjuna, for his movie titled DevaDas. Now, the makers have dropped the first look of this film and in the picture, we see the protagonists sloshed to the gills and lying on a bed. We also get acquainted to the fact that Nagarjuna essays the role of a gangster (courtesy the gun in his hand) while Nani is a doctor (the stethoscope serves as the proof).

Usually I am used to having a PARU next to me but this time iam stuck with this DAS fellow😡 #DevaDas #DDFirstlook this is going to be fun!! 👉👉👉 pic.twitter.com/IEa8oi2XAh — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 7, 2018

Interestingly, the title DevaDas is derived from the names of the lead stars, Nagarjuna aka Deva and Nani aka Das and hence DevaDas. Now, speaking of the female star cast, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite the Eega actor, whereas, Akanksha Singh will be starring opposite Nagarjuna. In a recent interview, Nagarjuna had revealed, “This new film that I am doing with Nani is very much in the Rajkumar Hirani territory. I play a gangster and Nani plays my doctor. It is a very warm-hearted funny script. And I have a feeling that director Sriram Adittya will make something special out of it.”

DevaDas is apparently an official remake of the Hollywood flick Analyze This that starred Robert DeNiro and Billy Crystal in the lead. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, DevaDas is slated to release on September 27.