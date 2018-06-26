Did you know? Prabhas and Kangana Ranaut worked in a Telugu film together, and had a MASSIVE fight on sets

If Kangana Ranaut is the true queen of Bollywood, then Prabhas is definitely ruling the Telugu as well as Southern cinema in general; especially after the mammoth success of Bahubali franchise. Imagine the extravaganza they would create if they came together! Well, when Prabhas hadn't reached the peak of fame and Kangana was a fresher in the movie business, they did pair up for a Telugu film. Titled Ek Niranjan, it was released in 2009.

The two co-stars did not go down well with each other, at all. They were shooting the film across Hyderabad, Bangkok and Switzerland and hence would have to travel together. But they would always have differences.

Even on sets, the would fight. This later resulted in the two not talking to each other for a long time. Later, during the promotion of her film Rangoon, Kangana went on record about it.

"I feel so happy to see Prabhas doing so well. When we started that time, we used to fight a lot and I remember we had this massive fight when we stopped talking to each other. Then I saw Baahubali and I was like ‘Wow!’ I am so proud of his achievement and I am sure he feels the same," she recalled.

Ek Niranjan was directed by the famous Puri Jagannadh; a three times Nandi award recipient. The film created much hype, thanks to Prabhas and Puri together. However, it received a mixed response from critics. The advance bookings were over in a blink and this film happened to be the biggest opener in Prabhas' career before Bahubali happened to him.

We would love to see them together, and how!