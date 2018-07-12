Dulquer Salmaan - a movie star who does more than driving them swanky cars

"Film, Business, Auto Enthusiast," reads Dulquer Salmaan's bio on his Instagram account. So he really loves cars as much as he loves to act. He might as well be called the encyclopedia of cars for he not only keeps a tab of the upcoming models but also knows almost everything about the vintage cars as well, and that too quite in detail. And this obsession comes to him from his father Mammootty, who is also super crazy about automobiles.

And no he is not like other movie stars who just love driving them swanky cars, Dulquer's obsession with them is on another level. The fact that he got an old car remodelled in 2017, which was not even his own, says it all.

And he did the same to another car recently. This time it was his own though. Dulquer took to his Instagram account and shared a before-after picture of a car that he got repaired recently.

And not just cars, Dulquer loves bikes too. He owns quite a few of them too. In fact, he got one of his bikes customised in 2016.

It's good to see a film star, who takes care of his automobiles like they are his babies. What are we even saying? they totally are his babies.