Dulquer Salmaan - a movie star who does more than driving them swanky cars

"Film, Business, Auto Enthusiast," reads Dulquer Salmaan's bio on his Instagram account. So he really loves cars as much as he loves to act. He might as well be called the encyclopedia of cars for he not only keeps a tab of the upcoming models but also knows almost everything about the vintage cars as well, and that too quite in detail. And this obsession comes to him from his father Mammootty, who is also super crazy about automobiles.
And no he is not like other movie stars who just love driving them swanky cars, Dulquer's obsession with them is on another level. The fact that he got an old car remodelled in 2017, which was not even his own, says it all.
Many of you ask me to post pics of my old W123 Mercedes. I don't post pics of my cars cause sometimes people take them in the wrong sense. I would love to share with enthusiasts but I request others to not find it offensive or elitist. I'm just blessed to be able to save a few of these beauties. I've loved W123s for as long as I can remember. They would feature in so many films and there were several of them in one of my favourite films which was 'Samrajyam'. I'd been aware of a 250 in chennai which used to belong to a family known in automotive circles. It used to be used by the grandfather of the house in the 80s. It had a busted carb and the second owner parked it to a side and forgot about it for over a decade. Without a cover or roof over her she was left to the elements to rust away. When we found her she was like Fred Flintstones car. Your feet would go through the floor due to the amount of rust. Almost 3 years later and inbetween drowning in the Chennai floods we managed to resurrect her. She has amazing spirit. Or good Carma as I like to call it. Refused to die or give up. TME 250. My beloved 1981 Mercedes-Benz 250 straight six petrol. First car I've ever embarked on restoring. New coat of Silberdistel green (which as usual I spent months deciding), lowered/stanced on period correct 16" BBS RS rims. Ive sourced & replaced everything possible on it. Now she runs like a dream and rides softer than any new car. At full chat gives me goosebumps with the way she sounds and can keep up with any modern car. She's my daily driver in between shoots and I love how small children and old people alike love to see her rolling by in all her former glory. #TME250 #mercedesbenz #mercedes250 #respectyourelders #stance #bbs #hollycarb #straightsix #originalgangster #youngtimer #modernclassic #restomod #petrolhead
And he did the same to another car recently. This time it was his own though. Dulquer took to his Instagram account and shared a before-after picture of a car that he got repaired recently.
And not just cars, Dulquer loves bikes too. He owns quite a few of them too. In fact, he got one of his bikes customised in 2016.
My homage to Steve McQueen ! Over the past six seven months, probably before I started Charlie, I started working on my Triumph to make it completely personal and customise it to my hearts content. I think I finally achieved it. Couldn't have done it without the patience, hard work and dedication of the team at Syamadynamic Triumph, Kochi. Thanks Sonu & Jobin and everyone else for bearing with me for this long (I took 3 months just to decide the colours) ! You guys have biking in your veins ! #bonneville #bonny #McQueen #britishcustoms #petrolhead #bikerboys #triumph
It's good to see a film star, who takes care of his automobiles like they are his babies. What are we even saying? they totally are his babies.