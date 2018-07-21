Dulquer Salmaan to set a unique cinematic record this year!

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who initially started off in the Malayalam industry, has now gone on to become one of the busiest stars in the Indian film circle. Being the star scion of legendary Malayalam actor Mammootty, Dulquer has carved a place for himself in various industries, away from his father’s limelight.

If all goes well, Dulquer will have a fantastic 2018 which may as well be a record of his own. The actor will witness releases in four different languages this year – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

After the huge success of Mahanati/Nadigaiyar Thilagam which was a successful venture in both the Tamil and Telugu markets, Dulquer’s next will be his Bollywood debut Karwaan, which is slated for an August 3rd release. He has also signed his second Hindi film Zoya Factor, in which he will be seen alongside Sonam Kapoor.

That’s not all. Dulquer is also doing two Tamil films this year, adhering to his promise to star in at least one Kollywood venture a year. While Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal will be a rom-com with actress Ritu Varma, Vaan is expected to be a travel film directed by debutant RA Karthik. Dulquer will also have a release in his home fort during the Christmas weekend, Oru Yamakandan Premakadha directed by BC Noufal.