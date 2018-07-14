Exclusive: Kadaikutty Singam and Tamizh Padam 2 bring cheer to the Tamil Nadu box office

The Karthi – Sayyeshaa – Sathyaraj – Soori multi starrer Kadai Kutty Singam (KKS), directed by Pandiraj, has been welcomed well by the family audiences. The response is particularly strong in territories like Madurai and Trichy. The second day collections are expected to be better than the opening day, indicating the positive trending for the film. After the raw and action-packed police story, it seems like Karthi has scored another winner with the completely contrasting rural entertainer, KKS.

The other new release Tamizh Padam 2 is putting up a stronger show in regions like Chennai and Chengalpet, dominated by multiplexes. On the whole, both the films are attracting their share of viewers, with youngsters taking a stronger liking to Tamizh Padam 2.

Last year in July, Vikram Vedha and Meesaya Murukku released on the same day and both went on to emerge highly successful. Both were completely different films like KKS and Tamizh Padam 2 now. Trade pundits opine that this July will also see a similar success story with these two films.

In Chennai city, Tamizh Padam 2 has grossed Rs. 99 lakh in two days, while KKS opened with a gross of Rs. 44 lakh on its first day. Theatres in Chennai are brimming with good patronage from viewers, thanks to these two films and also the new Hollywood release, Ant-Man and the Wasp.