EXCLUSIVE: Kannada star Sanjana Galrani in a Lady-Prabhas kind of a role!

Popular Kannada movie actress Sanjana Galrani who has over 40 films to her credit in Kannada and Telugu film industries opposite the biggest stars in the South, has made her television debut with the serial Swarna Khadgam (Telugu) / Ilayathalapathy (Tamil dubbed version). She plays Queen Mahadatri in this serial and calls it a highly strenuous yet fulfilling experience. Produced by Arka Media Works (‘Baahubali’ fame) on a record budget for a TV serial, and directed by Yata Satya Narayana, 40 episodes have been shot so far and the team intends to have 200+ episodes. It will be aired in over 10 languages, and on all the popular TV channels across the country.

In an exclusive interview to in.com, Sanjana revealed more about her role and the intense prep that went behind it,

"Mine is like a Lady-Prabhas kind of role. I had to train really hard for about 1 and a half months in horse riding and sword fighting to look the part. I had to slog it out in the gym to strengthen my body to carry a sword and shoot for the war scenes. In films, I was getting frustrated with similar kind of roles in hero-driven commercial films. Though I'm grateful to all those big star films, I was looking for a performance-driven part that films like Arundhati, Dirty Picture and Tumhari Sulu were offering the lead heroine. Instead of a 2-hour film, I got this huge opportunity in a 200+ episode TV serial backed by a huge production house like Arka. I didn't have any hesitation to sign on. They are absolutely well-planned and we are shooting in grand Baahubali-like sets. The extensive VFX work is being done with immense perfection."

The actress also adds that she is developing a new fanbase for herself among housewives, thanks to this serial. The Tamil version Ilayathalapathy (actor Vijay's popular moniker) will start airing on July 28 in Colors Tamil.