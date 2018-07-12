First schedule of Mahesh Babu's untitled venture wrapped in Dehradun

After delivering one of the year’s biggest blockbusters already with his ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’, Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu moved on to his next film with noted director Vamshi Paidipally few weeks back. Being the actor’s 25th film, the yet untitled venture is being shot on a stylish and grand scale with a huge supporting cast.

According to industry insiders, the unit has just wrapped the first schedule of the shoot in Dehradun. The team has shot some of the most important sequences and completed an important chunk of the story in just four weeks. This is admirable given the shoot was rescheduled and reshuffled by a couple of weeks owing to PM Narendra Modi's visit to the Forest Research Institute.

The movie has raised the curiousity of fans by notches. The look of Mahesh Babu has further escalated the exhilaration of the fans. The makers are targetting a Ugadi 2019 release for the movie. The cast and crew is due to fly to the US next, where more than 50% of the movie would be shot.

A quarter of a century in showbiz for Mahesh Babu. We are sure we want to witness and celebrate the same with a phenomenal movie outing.