Following photo leak, mobile phones banned inside the sets of Aravinda Sametha!

The last 24 hours have been quite disappointing for the team of Jr. NTR’s upcoming action entertainer Aravinda Sametha, as a photo from a crucial scene in the film got leaked online. Though fans are very happy to finally get a glimpse of their favourite star's first look from the film, it does look like director Trivikram and the team is miffed with this incident and in turn, have banned the use of phones and cameras on the sets of the film.

The photo is apparently from a car accident scene from the film, where Jr. NTR and his on-screen father Nag Babu are seen together.

Aravinda Sametha is being shot on a large scale, with the stunts being given special attention. The team is said to be heavily impressed with Jr. NTR’s commitment.

Pooja Hegde is the female lead opposite Jr. NTR in Aravinda Sametha, which has music by Thaman. This marks the composer’s first association with Trivikram. With the motion poster, we got to hear a little of the music of this film, setting the expectations high!

After completing the shoot of this film, Jr. NTR will move on to his biggie with SS Rajamouli, which also stars Ramcharan.