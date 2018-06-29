From Nani to Nandamuri; when Tollywood stars’ statements were highly sexist

The Telugu film industry was shocked when veteran actor Tamareddy Chalapathi Rao made some extremely derogatory comments about women last year. But this was not the first time that a Tollywood celeb had uttered something nasty. Certain Tollywood celebs have a notorious history as far as sexist and misogynist comments are concerned. Here's taking a look at the objectionable comments that were uttered by some Tollywood celebs.

Chalapathi Rao

In the film, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Naga Chaitanya says, "Girls are injurious to the peace of mind." If that wasn't enough, producer Chalapathi Rao made it worse when he said, "Women are only fit for sleeping with men" when he was asked to react to Chaitanya's dialogue. Of course, a major set of people attacked Chalapathi and things only calmed down when Nagarjuna Akkineni, the other producer of the film apologised on Twitter as he wrote, "I always respect women personally and in my films/I definitely do not agree wt Chalapati rao's derogatory comments/dinosaurs do not exist (sic)".

Nani

Nani landed himself in trouble when at the trailer launch of actor Raashi Khanna's film Hyper, he said, "Raashi, you look beautiful and I can't say more as it will not sound good. I used the word 'beautiful' because it is neat and classy, but everyone here knows just how beautiful you are." It was a joke for many at the event, but people on social media didn't take it lightly and called Nani out for this objectionable comment.

Nandamuri Balakrishna

Senior actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna said that his fans like it more when he either kisses or makes her heroine pregnant. "If I simply run behind the actresses, my fans will be disappointed. They like it when I either kiss the girl or make her pregnant," said Balakrishna. He also said, "I act naughty with the actresses... I pinch them sometimes." Why is this man still living on this planet?

Ali

A well-known comedian and actor, Ali is known for his controversial comments. This one time he compared Anushka Shetty to a jalebi. "(She is) A hot jalebi who everyone likes to eat," he said at the audio launch of her film, Size Zero.

Honestly, we really hope these celebs either mend their ways or shut their traps.