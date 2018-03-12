Gautami: Not associated with Kamal Haasan personally or professionally

South actor Gautami recently revealed on her blog about why she distanced herself from her ex-partner, Kamal Haasan. The post, published on February 24, came after allegations of Gautami being personally as well as professionally in touch with Haasan. On her post, Gautami wrote “I am deeply distressed by recent news items that seem to imply that I continue to be associated with Mr. Kamal Haasan in either a personal or professional connection. I categorically state that this is completely false and I have had no contact with Mr. Haasan since we formally parted ways in October of 2016.”

She also went on to add that following their separation, her complete focus was on taking care of her daughter, especially in terms of finance. She also dismissed rumours of Shruti Haasan being a reason for their separation and added, "No third person, especially children, can ever be responsible for the state of a personal relationship between adults. Both Shruti and Akshara are wonderful young ladies who I knew as children and I continue to look upon them as such till today. Neither of them have any responsibility for the breakdown of the relationship.”

Gautami went on to add that the breakdown of the relationship between her and Kamal was because of a change in his commitment and her inability to accept that compromise and destroy her self-respect.