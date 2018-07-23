Gear up for a double dose of Samantha Akkineni on September 13! Read on to know more...

U Turn (2016), directed by Pawan Kumar of Lucia fame, turned out to be a very successful venture. The film introduced the spunky Shraddha Srinath to films and she has since then gone on to emerge as one of the most popular heroines in the Kannada industry. She is also quite popular in the Tamil industry. And following the success for U Turn, leading actress Samantha Akkineni decided to remake the film.

Samantha was quite impressed with U Turn when she saw the film and hence, she decided to remake it in Tamil and Telugu with the same director. To suit her role of an investigative journalist, she sported a cute new short hair-do for the film. After some production hiccups, the film is finally ready to hit the screens.

On Sunday, the actress announced that both the versions of U Turn will release on September 13, during the Ganesh Chathurthi weekend. The film also stars actor Aadhi Pinisetty in a prominent role.

To make it extra special for Samantha fans, her next big Tamil release Seemaraja has already locked September 13 as its release date. So September 13 will be a really busy and happening day for Samantha’s fans as they will have two new films of their favourite star to catch in theaters.

The actress is having a dream run at the box office this year with major successes like Rangasthalam, Mahanati and Irumbu Thirai. Her future line-up looks really promising too.