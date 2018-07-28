Goodachari trailer: Adivi Sesh-starrer looks like a seat-edge show!

The trailer of Adivi Sesh’s upcoming thriller Goodachari was launched on Friday night, by actor Nani. The event took place in Hyderabad, amongst the presence of the central cast and crew of the film. Written by the writer of Sesh’s blockbuster Kshanam, the film promises to be a breathtaking espionage ride with lots of action.

The actor plays the role of Gopi/Arjun, the son of RAW agent Raghuveer, who is suddenly assassinated when his unit is exposed. In order to not let Gopi fall into the same trap, Prakash Raj, Gopi’s caretaker does his best to keep him out of the frame. The trailer has a superb background score to accompany the extremely stylish visuals and stunt scenes that it brings.

The teaser of the film which was launched last month clocked close to 2 million views. That one too had a whacky background rhythm made out of gunshot sounds.

Directed by Sashi Kira Tikka, Goodachari will take a worldwide release on the 3rd of August. Music for the film is composed by Sricharan Pakala, with the first single Anaganaga climbing up the charts as well.

Watch the trailer here.