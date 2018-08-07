Goodachari's great content takes the Tollywood box office by storm

Tollywood is in for a surprise! In fact, the whole industry is simply bamboozled with the success of Goodachari, which is a non-star cast venture, closing in on the collections of RX100 which stars Kartikeya. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film is a spy thriller starring Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj and Jagapati Babu in the lead roles. The film released to rave reviews on Friday and even though the Friday collections were low, it soon witnessed a turnaround due to the positive word of mouth. Goodachari has now recovered its worldwide theatrical investment of Rs 5 crore already and is on its way to a long and successful run.

Goodachari grossed more than Rs 10 crore worldwide in its first three days, with the US contributing to a gross amount of $415,476 (including the Thursday premieres). Adivi Sesh is not just acting but has also written the movie, just the way he had co-written his other recent blockbuster Kshanam. He is turning out to be a multifaceted young talent to look out for. One might remember him from his negative role in Baahubali: The Beginning, and from the cameos in other big films like Size Zero and Oopiri.

Kshanam was remade in languages like Hindi (Baaghi 2) and Tamil (Sathya). Will Goodachari also follow suit and emerge hot in the remake market? Let's wait and watch.