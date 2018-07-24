Guess who will play Sridevi in the NTR Biopic!

Tollywood superstar NTR’s biopic has been in the pipeline for quite some time, and the makers are totally delighting us with announcements regarding the same. From casting to inside snippets, everything is a surprise and an amazing one. After the revelation of Vidya Balan playing NTR’s wife, now we know who would be playing the role of late actress Sridevi. And it is none other than Rakul Preet. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

This will definitely be a crucial role to play as Sridevi had teamed up with the legendary star in no less than 14 movies, including the likes of Vetagadu, Bobbili Puli, Justice Chowdhary and Kondaveeti Simham.

Rakul is currently working on several projects and looks like her plate is full for now. She is a part of Suriya’s upcoming film in Tamil with Selvaraghavan, named NGK. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film is slated for a Diwali release. She is also part of Dev that stars Suriya’s brother Karthi in the lead. The film is helmed by debutante Rajath Ravishankar. Apart from the two, Rakul is also part of an Ajay Devgn film in Bollywood.

The NTR biopic is one of the most-awaited films of Tollywood. The film which went on floors earlier this year is directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi who goes by the popular name of Krish. It also stars NTR’s son Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan and Rana Daggubati.