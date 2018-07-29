Happy Birthday Dhanush, the unconventional star who rose beyond conventions

Dhanush is one highly talented human being. He is not only an actor but also a singer, lyricist and a producer. He is the son-in-law of Superstar Rajinikanth, but the actor has managed to make his own identity in the world of showbiz.

As the actor turns 35 today (July 28), we tell you some interesting trivia about the actor, who has charmed us often.

His most famous track as a singer remains, Why This Kolaveri Di. It was released on YouTube in 2011 as part of the soundtrack to the film, 3, which was the directorial debut of his wife Aishwarya Dhanush. The song was composed by his friend and music director, Anirudh Ravichander. It became viral instantly. So much that different singers and composers started making their own versions.

Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa, which was Dhanush's first ever Hindi film. He was appreciated by a major set of people. His next Hindi film, Shamitabh, where he was seen along with Amitabh Bachchan got great critical reviews as well.

He won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film (2015) for Kakka Muttai, which was produced by him. V. Ramesh and J. Vignesh, the two young actors playing the lead roles, also won the National Film Awards for Best Child Artist.

He will be making his Hollywood debut with the film, The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir, where he will be seen with the likes of Uma Thurman. It’s based on a fakir, who gets trapped in an Ikea wardrobe.

Happy birthday to Dhanush. We hope he keeps entertaining us for many more years to come.