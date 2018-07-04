Has Arya replaced Allu Sirish in Super 37?

Suriya 37 directed by K.V.Anand and produced by Lyca Productions is one of the most expected films, the shoot of which is currently underway in London. The film comprises a stellar cast, with the likes of Mohanlal, Sayyeshaa, Boman Irani, Samuthirakani and Prem Kumar already officially announced as Suriya’s co-stars. Allu Sirish (a self-confessed fan of Suriya) was also announced as one of the principal cast members, but it now looks like he isn’t a part of the film anymore.

It has come to our notice that handsome hunk Arya has taken Sirish’s place in the film. Arya is also in London along with the other actors and has reportedly started shooting for the film. We await an official announcement regarding Arya’s involvement in the movie. To add on, Boman Irani is impressing his co-stars Sayyeshaa and Arya by clicking special pictures of them. These stills have already gone viral on social media.

Harris Jayaraj is scoring the music for Suriya 37 while Abhinandan Ramanujam will be handling the camera. Abhinandan replaced Gavemic U Ary as the cinematographer when the latter walked out of the film due to creative differences. With such a star-studded cast, it’ll be fascinating to see how Anand utilizes all of them.