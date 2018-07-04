Has SS Rajamouli picked his heroines for his next after Baahubali?

After the humongous success of his money-spinning Baahubali series, it's a well known now SS Rajamouli has gone to the idea of doing a multi-starrer as his next project. Last year, the director had dropped the announcement that he would be making his new film with Jr NTR and Ramcharan in the lead. Touted to be an action thriller, the shoot for the same will take off in the final quarter of 2018.

Now, Tollywood birdies have come up with an update that Rajamouli is now in the process of finalising his female star cast for the film whilst taking care of the prep work and location recce. Out of all his options, it looks like Keerthy Suresh is the frontrunner for the film, following her impressive outing with the recent blockbuster Mahanati (Nadigaiyar Thilagam in Tamil).

Among the others, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always been a favorite for Rajamouli, and we have to wait and see whether the director would call her up to this much-awaited film.

Expectations are rising with the passing moment for this flick, as it is Rajamouli’s immediate next after Baahubali 1 and 2, which blew everybody’s mind, be it the business or the experience. Before starting this film, Ramcharan would be completing his ongoing film with Boyapati Srinu while Jr NTR will complete the Trivikram directorial.