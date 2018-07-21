Heartfelt! Vijay Devarakonda auctions Filmfare award, donates proceeds to CM’s Relief Fund

Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda finds himself in the news often for his whacky choice of films and his entertaining public appearances. This time, however, is different. Vijay heartfelt gesture deserves to be talked about. The actor recently auctioned his Filmfare award and donated the money to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Friday.

Vijay received the Filmfare award for his Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The award was brought by Shakunthala Devi of Divi Labs for Rs 25 lakh last week.

As the actor handed over the cheque to KT Rama Rao, he was advised to take part in the Jalayagnam and Harithaharam programmes conducted by the government. Vijay agreed to join the same receiving a small sapling as a return memento.

Telugu Film Actor Vijay @TheDeverakonda met Minister @KTRTRS & handed over a cheque of ₹ 25 lakh at Camp Office.The actor had auctioned his Filmfare award which he bagged for the film Arjun Reddy.The amount obtained from the auction has been donated to Chief Minister Relief Fund pic.twitter.com/kfhBuZkAWR — Min IT, Telangana (@MinIT_Telangana) July 20, 2018

Vijay recently launched his own brand – Rowdy Wear, which features a variety of apparels. The app saw a huge number of downloads within the first 24 hours, becoming a rage among the youth for its intricate designs and trendy fashion range. KTR has now requested Vijay to manufacture all clothes under this brand in Telangana alone, with the support of folk from the Gundalapochampally Apparel Park.