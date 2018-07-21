home/ entertainment/ tollywood
Heartfelt! Vijay Devarakonda auctions Filmfare award, donates proceeds to CM’s Relief Fund

First published: July 21, 2018 06:24 PM IST | Updated: July 21, 2018 06:25 PM IST | Author: Siddarth Srinivas

Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda finds himself in the news often for his whacky choice of films and his entertaining public appearances. This time, however, is different. Vijay heartfelt gesture deserves to be talked about. The actor recently auctioned his Filmfare award and donated the money to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Friday.

Vijay received the Filmfare award for his Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The award was brought by Shakunthala Devi of Divi Labs for Rs 25 lakh last week.

As the actor handed over the cheque to KT Rama Rao, he was advised to take part in the Jalayagnam and Harithaharam programmes conducted by the government. Vijay agreed to join the same receiving a small sapling as a return memento.

Vijay recently launched his own brand – Rowdy Wear, which features a variety of apparels. The app saw a huge number of downloads within the first 24 hours, becoming a rage among the youth for its intricate designs and trendy fashion range. KTR has now requested Vijay to manufacture all clothes under this brand in Telangana alone, with the support of folk from the Gundalapochampally Apparel Park.

 

 

 

