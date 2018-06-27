Here are the Tollywood actors with not just acting skills, but good degrees too

Tollywood actors are known to woo us with their on-screen persona, dialogue delivery and dancing skills. But did you know our stars are not only good in acting but were good with studies too. Here’s a list of the actors who held good degrees before they made their way in the industry.

Venkatesh Daggubati

Son of movie mogul, Daggubati Ramanaidu, actor Venkatesh had no plans to become an actor. He wanted to pursue his career in business. The actor holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Loyola Degree College, Hyderabad. He is also an MBA from the prestigious Monetary Institute of International Studies, USA. Post his return to India, he was attracted tothe glamour world and made his Tollywood debut with Kaliyuga Pandavulu.

Akkineni Nagarjuna

Superstar Nagarjuna is among the few actors who did his education from abroad. The actor first attained a Bachelor’s in Technology degree from Guindy Engineering College, Madras. Nagarjuna then moved to USA from where he did his Masters in Automobile Engineering from the University of Michigan. The actor then followed his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s footsteps and made his Tollywood debut with Vikram in 1986.

Naga Chaitanya

Since his childhood, the actor was very much interested in music. In fact he was the bass guitarist for his high school band and also used to play keyboard. Later he went to Trinity University in Texas to study music. He continued his studies in the country and did a Bachelor’s in Commerce in Hyderabad. Later he pursued his acting career and went to study actingand martial arts in the famous New York Film Academy, Los Angeles, California.

Rajasekhar

Dr. Rajasekhar as the name suggests was a doctor by profession. The actor who hails from Tamil Nadu had a massive fan following in Tollywood. He pursued MBBS and also practiced in a hospital before venturing into the movies. The actor was known as the angry young man of Tollywood in the 1980-90’s.

Kalyan Ram

Among the young bunch of actors, Kalyan Ram is highly educated. The actor was brilliant in his studies and holds degrees from some prestigious institutes. After completing his masters,the actor continued his career in the movies. He holds a degree from BITS Pilani and later on he went to the USA to complete his MBA from an American university.

Srinivas Avasarala

He is a multitalented personality in Tollywood industry. A director, producer, music composer, screenwriter, and television presenter, Srinivas holds a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on Finite Elements Analysis from North Dakota, USA.

Sai Dharam Tej

The actor who made his debut in Tollywood with the film Subramanyam for Sale is still trying to make a mark. The actor holds an MBA degree in Biotechnology from Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM), which is one of the prestigious institutes in the country.

Siddarth

Siddarth is a multitalented personality, who dons cap of an actor, producer, singer and a screenplay writer. He did his Bachelor’s in Commerce honors from Kirori Mal College in Delhi where he was also the college Student Body President. He later completed his MBA from S.P Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai. He also participated in speaking skills competition which earned him the CNBC Manager Of The Year award in 1999.

Akhil Akkineni

The young actor who recently made his Tollywood debut his slowly making his presence felt. The actor completed his Bachelor of Business Administration from College of Marine Science in the University of South Florida. Later he went on to graduate in Theatre Arts from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film institute in West Hollywood.

Nara Rohith

The actor has done several Tollywood films and is still finding his place in the industry. Before making his debut with Banam in 2009, the actor was engrossed in his studies. He holds a B. Tech degree in Industrial Biotechnology from Anna University, Chennai. Later he did an acting and filmmaking course from New York Film Academy in LA.

Well looks like not just in acting, our actors are good academically aswell.